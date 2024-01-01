iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

TLH traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $108.26. 588,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,515. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

