iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,038 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% in the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.88. 41,616,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,770,268. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

