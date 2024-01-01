iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Increased by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 25,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

