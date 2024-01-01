iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Heirloom Wealth Management

Heirloom Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161,986 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF stock opened at $96.39 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

