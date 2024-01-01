iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $101.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,278. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

