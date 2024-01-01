iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

