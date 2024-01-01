iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) is SVB Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $80,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.1% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.23. 1,805,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,316. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $83.77 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

