iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the November 30th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.33. 430,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

