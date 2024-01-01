iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lifted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,043,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

