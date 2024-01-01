iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,160 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $75.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

