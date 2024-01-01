iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 2.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 88.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,454. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

