iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.39. 36,993,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,139,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.