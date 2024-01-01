iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,717,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.06. 3,815,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $411,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

