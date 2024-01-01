iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 21,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,717,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.06. 3,815,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,090. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.97.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
