iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.85. 442,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

