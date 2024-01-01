iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.90. 1,921,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

