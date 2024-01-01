iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. 2,133,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.