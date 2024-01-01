iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,235 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

