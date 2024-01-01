iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Lessened by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

