iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.29. 84,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

