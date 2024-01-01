iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Barrett & Company Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 5.4% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,610 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

