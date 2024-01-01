iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is RHS Financial LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,610 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

