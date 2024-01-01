iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $48,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 997,597 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

