iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $31,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,950,000 after buying an additional 43,072,503 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,720 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

