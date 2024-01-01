iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $40,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 320,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,573,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,522 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.19. 4,893,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,001,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1927 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

