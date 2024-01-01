iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Increased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWB stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,238. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.92 and a 200 day moving average of $244.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

