iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 127,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.25. 3,275,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

