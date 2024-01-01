iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Reduced by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Trust Company INC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.72. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.