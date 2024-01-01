iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.22. 584,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,819. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

