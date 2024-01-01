iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 48.4% in December

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,100 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the November 30th total of 454,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

