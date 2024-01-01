iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Raised by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $187,715,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

