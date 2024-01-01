iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $23,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

OEF opened at $223.39 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.42 and a 12 month high of $224.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.02. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

