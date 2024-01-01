iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

