iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,491,000 after acquiring an additional 30,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,263,000 after acquiring an additional 188,503 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,451,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.