iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after buying an additional 10,639,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,024 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.27. 168,429 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

