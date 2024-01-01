iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.83. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.64.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

