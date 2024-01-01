iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVTFree Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.