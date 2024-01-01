iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

