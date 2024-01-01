Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Israel Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:ISRLW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Israel Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of Israel Acquisitions stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.06. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,135. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13. Israel Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Institutional Trading of Israel Acquisitions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRLW. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Israel Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Israel Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in Israel Acquisitions in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on Israeli technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

