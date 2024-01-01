Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Itron Price Performance
NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 225,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. Itron has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $79.99.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.
Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
