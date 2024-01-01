Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. The stock had a trading volume of 225,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. Itron has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Itron by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Itron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Itron by 18.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.45.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

