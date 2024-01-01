Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,514. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.71.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 40.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

About Iveda Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IVDA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.78% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

