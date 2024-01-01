J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 159,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

J.Jill Price Performance

NYSE JILL traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. J.Jill has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.26.

Get J.Jill alerts:

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.85 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%. Analysts expect that J.Jill will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J.Jill

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $819,805.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 15.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.