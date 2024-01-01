J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

J.Jill Stock Performance

NYSE JILL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The stock has a market cap of $273.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.92.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 27,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $819,805.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,105,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,663,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J.Jill by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

