J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Short Interest Update

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of JSAIY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.35. 9,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 209 ($2.66) to GBX 238 ($3.03) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

