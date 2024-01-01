Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.63. 236,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 184.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 341,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

