Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Short Interest Update

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 815,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

J stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.80. 536,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,818. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,564 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,946,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $66,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

