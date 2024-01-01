Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after buying an additional 1,400,701 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 721,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 324,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.32. 458,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,727. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.95.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.