Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Update

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Jayud Global Logistics Price Performance

Jayud Global Logistics stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Jayud Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

