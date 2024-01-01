Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.11. 24,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,793. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.
Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
