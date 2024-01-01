Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 350 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Express by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after buying an additional 75,821 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.34. 1,914,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,324. The stock has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $188.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.