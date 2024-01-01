Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 69,750 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,750 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of LendingClub worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 84.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,699. The company has a market cap of $958.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris bought 10,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.94.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

