Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VT traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,336,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,841. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $85.61 and a 1 year high of $103.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.